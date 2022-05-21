WWE has announced that Riddle and Randy Orton, RK-Bro, are undergoing medical evaluation after they suffered a beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline on Friday’s SmackDown.

WWE tweeted that Riddle has suffered a bruised hip and lower back, and both he and Orton are undergoing medical evaluation.

We noted earlier how SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns & The Usos destroying RK-Bro with steel steps. Jey Uso then put Riddle through the announcer’s table with an Uso splash off the top rope, and Reigns locked in the guillotine on both Orton and Riddle, eliciting loud boos from fans at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

WWE also cut to shots of kids crying and several displeased fans.

The beatdown occurred after The Usos beat RK-Bro to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

It is possible the injuries are a part of a storyline to keep RK-Bro off WWE TV for a while. Riddle is reportedly set to wrestle Reigns at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on July 2. Furthermore, Orton is rumored to wrestle Reigns at SummerSlam scheduled for July 30.

With Roman Reigns not advertised for next month’s Hell in a Cell event, it’s likely that The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro feud resumes when Randy Orton and Riddle return from their storyline injuries.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts