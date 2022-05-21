The Usos are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Jey & Jimmy Uso defeated Riddle & Randy Orton in the main event of Friday night’s SmackDown in the “Winners Take All” Unification Match.

Towards the closing stages of the bout, Roman Reigns grabbed Riddle’s leg and pushed him off the top turnbuckle, allowing Jey to hit the big splash for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Reigns & The Usos continued the attack on RK-Bro by using steel steps. Thereafter, Jey put Riddle through the announcer’s table with an Uso splash off the top rope, as seen in the video below. During the beatdown, WWE cut to shots of kids crying and several displeased fans. Reigns also locked in the guillotine on both Orton and Riddle.

The show ended with The Bloodline posing in the ring with all their gold.

It appears WWE is building towards a one-on-one match between Roman Reigns and Riddle. As noted earlier, Riddle is expected to challenge The Tribal Chief at the “Money in the Bank” Premium Live Event on July 2.

