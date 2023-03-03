D-Von Dudley Says Both Roman Reigns And Jey Uso Deserve Emmy Awards

The Bloodline has dominated WWE over the last two years, with Roman Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The Usos with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Not only have they won multiple championships, but there also have been multiple layers to the story, with former "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn playing a major part in the current downfall of The Bloodline.

While many have praised Zayn for his storytelling over the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has special praise for Reigns and Jey Uso.

"Everyone in that storyline should get [an Emmy], including, you know, right after Roman, it's got to be Jey Uso," Dudley said during his appearance on "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda." "The stuff that The Usos are now doing is tremendous. We all knew what they could do in the ring, but now, what they're doing on the mic is truly tremendous. So, to have that element of The Usos and the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, and of course with Sami and Mr. Paul Heyman, I mean, you can't lose."

While Zayn was able to escape the manipulation of Reigns by turning on him at the Royal Rumble premium live event, Jey has not made his status with The Bloodline clear. At the recent Elimination Chamber PLE, Jey seemed to have thoughts about hitting Reigns in the back with a chair, however, he never had the opportunity to make a choice due to Zayn accidentally spearing him.

Jey Uso and Reigns' rivalry was the first story that Reigns told since changing to his current character in 2020, with Jey being the first active wrestler to walk alongside Reigns as part of The Bloodline.

