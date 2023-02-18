WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage (2/18): Sami Zayn Challenges Roman Reigns, Two Chamber Matches, More

Tonight's show will be headlined by Sami Zayn as he challenges the "Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After opting to go against his former leader at the Royal Rumble, Zayn has shed himself of the "Honorary Uce" nickname as he looks to take the titles away from The Bloodline member. Zayn has had the WWE Universe behind him as of late, and he has vowed to be the one who dethrones Reigns, with Cody Rhodes waiting in the wings for whoever comes out on top.

Elsewhere, there will be two matches taking place inside the iconic Elimination Chamber structure. Firstly, Austin Theory will be defending his United States Championship against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest. Meanwhile, the other match has WrestleMania implications as the winner will earn a shot at the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Either Asuka, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, or Carmella will earn a match against Bianca Belair at the end of this.

Edge and Beth Phoenix will also be teaming up on this show as they compete against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. The Hall Of Fame couple have been trying to take down the group that Edge created throughout the majority of the past year, and they are now out for revenge due to how they were treated at Extreme Rules when Ripley hit a con-chair-to on Phoenix.

Finally, there will be a colossal singles match as Brock Lesnar competes against Bobby Lashley as the "Beast Incarnate" attempts to gain revenge for being eliminated in the men's Royal Rumble match by Lashley, with the two men currently boasting one victory over the other in previous singles encounters.