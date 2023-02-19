Sami Zayn Says Bloodline Storyline 'Isn't Done' Following WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn has stated that his story with The Bloodline is not over yet, following his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

While speaking at the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, the "WWE SmackDown" star said that The Bloodline storyline has had numerous magical and memorable segments and that the bar has been raised in the company with the storyline. He also hinted that the storyline isn't done yet despite losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

"The harder thing to do in the age of content is to do something memorable, something that people are going to remember — never mind in a week or two, that's hard enough sometimes on its own — but now I think with this Bloodline thing, I think we've walked away from this story — and it's not even done — with so many memorable segments. TV segments that people will remember 5, 10 years down the road. I hope that Montreal ovation [on SmackDown] is one of those," said Zayn.

The former Intercontinental Champion said he had great on-screen chemistry with Roman Reigns right from the start of his storyline with The Bloodline, which he feels began in an episode of "SmackDown" from Montreal in 2022.

Zayn put in the performance of a lifetime on Saturday at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal and came very close to dethroning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. During the match, Jimmy Uso came to the aid of Reigns when the referee was knocked out, while his brother Jey stopped "The Tribal Chief" from attacking Zayn with a chair. Jey's actions have left a huge question mark on how this storyline will progress as we head toward WrestleMania 39.