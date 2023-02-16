Roman Reigns Hits Yet Another Milestone With Historic WWE Universal Championship Reign

With Roman Reigns originally defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat at Payback 2020, today, February 16, officially marks 900 days of "The Tribal Chief" holding the Universal Championship. At 900 days, Reigns currently has the longest WWE world championship reign in over 30 years, with Hulk Hogan's 1984-1988 WWE Championship reign being the last one to surpass Reigns' in length. This current reign as Universal Champion has seen Reigns headline two WrestleManias — both of which he walked into and out of with the title.

Over the past 900 days, Reigns has defended his title a total of 26 times against a variety of main event talent such as John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Edge, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, and most recently Kevin Owens. The Universal Championship on his shoulder was of course not enough for Reigns, and in the main event of WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to claim the WWE Championship as well — leading to Reigns being referred to as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion moving forward.

While Reigns looks to walk into his third straight WrestleMania as champion, former member of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, will attempt to throw a wrench in those plans. Zayn and Reigns will go head-to-head at Elimination Chamber on February 18, with Reigns' titles on the line. If Reigns defeats Zayn and moves onto WrestleMania 39, he will stand across the ring from the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, who many believe has a great possibility of walking out of the event as champion.