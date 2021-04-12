WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on fans being in the crowd for WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium.

As noted, the WrestleMania 37 Night Two main event saw Reigns retain his title over Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a Triple Threat. Reigns received some mixed reactions at times, but also had his share of pops from the crowd.

“They missed their Tribal Chief. #WrestleMania #AcknowledgeMe,” he wrote today, sharing a photo from WrestleMania with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso.

You can click here for our post-WrestleMania report on what Reigns said about the win as soon as the match was over.

Stay tuned for more on Reigns’ and what’s next for his challengers. You can see his full tweet below: