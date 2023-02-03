WWE Confirms Stakes For Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn Match At Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The match was confirmed on the 2/3 "WWE SmackDown" where Reigns addressed Zayn striking him with a chair at the Royal Rumble and The Bloodline's subsequent beatdown of their former Honorary Uce. Reigns mentioned how The Bloodline gave Zayn "the opportunity of a lifetime" only for Zayn to misuse the invite to the Island of Relevancy for his own selfish motives. Reigns then accused Zayn of being a simpleton like the fans in the crowd, who all "want, want and want, but never give back."

Just as Reigns continued to berate Zayn, the crowd in Greenville, South Carolina came unglued as a hooded figure — later revealed to be Zayn — ambushed "The Tribal Chief" out of nowhere. Reigns quickly fought back and ordered Paul Heyman to get him a chair. Zayn countered an attempted chair shot with a spear as a loud "Sami" chant broke out.

Zayn then proceeded to challenge Reigns for the richest prize in the WWE.

"Roman, you're wrong about me. I never wanted anything from you," an amped-up Zayn told Reigns. "Until now. I want something from you now, and I'm going to take it. I'm coming after you and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship!"

Moments later, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa ambushed Zayn, allowing Reigns to re-enter the ring and bark orders at the remaining members of his Bloodline. Sikoa then wrapped a steel chair around Zayn's neck and prepared to finish off Zayn with a running hip attack. Just then, Reigns stopped Solo and took the chair off Zayn's neck. At this point, fans broke out a loud "We want Jey" chant.

"You hear that? They're chanting 'We want Jey,'" an irate Reigns told Zayn.

"You broke up my family and I'm gonna break you in front of your entire family," Reigns added, in reference to the Elimination Chamber match happening in Montreal, the hometown of Zayn.

The show went off the air with louder "We want Jey" chants. As noted, The Usos have a scheduled title match for next week, but there's uncertainty over the match due to Jey's continued absence.