WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (02/03) - Women's Championship Match, Tag Team Title Contender's Tournament Finals, We Hear From Roman Reigns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on February 3, 2023, coming to you live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina!

The fallout from "Royal Rumble" continues, as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has something to say. After Reigns defeated Kevin Owens and managed to hold on to his title last Saturday, he ordered Sami Zayn to beat down Owens with a chair. Zayn couldn't bring himself to do as he was told, and he instead wound up hitting Reigns with the chair, which resulted in him being laid out by the rest of The Bloodline. Reigns will also likely respond to the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes after he called him out on this past Monday's edition of "Raw". What will "The Tribal Chief" have to share?

Elsewhere, "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be putting her title on the line against Sonya Deville. Deville has been vying for another title opportunity since losing to Flair on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown", utilizing underhanded tactics to achieve such, including interrupting Flair on multiple occasions and blindsiding her with attacks. Flair has made it clear that she is fed up with Deville's schemes, and went to WWE official Adam Pearce last week to request the match. Will Flair be able to retain her title, or will a new champion be crowned?

Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega will come face-to-face in a Fatal Four Way Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match. The winner of tonight's bout will join Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan on February 18, and become one step closer to earning a shot at Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship at "WrestleMania 39". Who will advance?

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will be going head-to-head with Ricochet and Braun Strowman in the Finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Team Title Contender's Tournament. The winners of the match will receive a future shot at The Usos' "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship. Imperium overcame The Brawling Brutes and Legado Del Fantasma in the first and second round respectively while Strowman and Ricochet replaced Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a second round match with Hit Row to punch their ticket to the finals. Who will come out on top?