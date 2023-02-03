Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match

Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.

During the show, Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso were seen talking backstage about Jey's whereabouts, with Reigns ordering Solo Sikoa to "find Jey" and to find out where his loyalty lies. Jey wrote "I'm out" on social media in the aftermath of the Royal Rumble, where he seemingly sided with his "dawg" Sami Zayn in the ongoing Bloodline saga. Even as the rest of the Bloodline destroyed Zayn for striking Reigns with a chair, a teary-eyed Jey rolled out of the ring and left the arena as Jimmy yelled "you ain't my brother" during Zayn's beatdown.

While WWE is still promoting The Usos vs. Ricochet & Strowman for next week's show, Michael Cole reiterated on commentary that "uncertainty surrounds the match" since nobody is aware of Jey's whereabouts.

Later in the night, Zayn jumped Reigns in the ring and challenged "The Tribal Chief" to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. Reigns accepted the challenge for Elimination Chamber, as he promised to teach Zayn a lesson "for breaking up my family" in front of Zayn's hometown fans in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show went off the air with fans in Greenville, South Carolina chanting "Jey" as Reigns fumed.