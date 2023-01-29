Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens.

After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa ganged up on Owens. The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn stepped in to try and stop the total beatdown after Reigns grabbed a chair and was going to hit Owens, who was handcuffed to the ring. Reigns wanted Zayn to hit his former friend with the chair, but he couldn't, and instead, he hit Reigns in the back. That's when things took another turn, Jey walked out on the other Bloodline members, after they started to assault Zayn. Jey was visibly upset, though he didn't try to stop the brutal assault. At the end of the show, The Bloodline minus Jey stood tall, while both Owens and Zayn were laid out in the ring.

Earlier today, Jey took to social media to comment on what happened last night. On his Instagram, The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion wrote, "I'm out," with a drop of blood emoji. On his Instagram stories, Jey shared a photo of himself going in the back and a photo of Reigns in the ring side by side with the caption, "Run It Back."

Just a week ago, on the "Raw Is XXX" special, Jey stood up for Zayn during the "Tribal Court" segment. The two weren't always friends, for a while Jey was the only Bloodline member who didn't warm up to Zayn. They really became friends and "brothers" last November at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event.