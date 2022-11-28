Sami Zayn & Jey Uso's Relationship Gets More Ucey At WWE Live Event

This past Saturday, WWE Survivor Series WarGames took over the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and it delivered on its promise of being an unforgettable night. The main event had clear battle lines drawn between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, but what remained unclear is how "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn would affiliate himself deep into the match.

Zayn and Owens have had a lifelong friendship-turned-rivalry, so many believed he would end up siding with his former best friend to begin a campaign of destruction toward Roman Reigns and his family. However, in the final moments of the match, Zayn showed that his allegiance to The Bloodline was unwavering as he hit a low blow on Owens, followed up by his signature Helluva Kick finisher, and then offered him up to The Usos to finish the job. The crowd watched along, some in shock and some in excitement, as Zayn was embraced by every member of The Bloodline, including the one man that has been skeptical about Zayn's position in the stable all along — Jey Uso.

Their affection toward one another hasn't let up, either. This past weekend at a WWE live event in Portland, Maine, a rematch of the WarGames main event took place minus the side-by-side ring and double steel cage. The Bloodline would lose on this occasion, but it wasn't without some additional affection displayed between Jey and Zayn. A video captured the duo doing the signature handshake Zayn has performed several times with Jimmy over this past year. They then shared a powerful hug where Jey even lifted Sami off the ground. It's unclear where the storyline is going from here, but for now, the wholesome relationship between the two is satisfying to watch.