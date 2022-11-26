Sami Zayn's Loyalty Revealed At WWE Survivor Series

Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns all but pinned after delivering a popup powerbomb in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Just then, Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline by holding the referee's arm, following which he hit a vicious low blow on Owens, his friend of 25 years.

Zayn then looked over at Reigns, who nodded his head in approval of The Honorary Uce's actions. Zayn followed it up with a Helluva Kick and asked Jey Uso to do the honors. Jey hit Owens with an Uso splash to score the pinfall victory for The Bloodline.

After the match, both Reigns and Jey – who earlier in the night questioned Zayn's loyalty in a backstage segment with The Tribal Chief – embraced Zayn for a hug in an emotional moment. The show went off the air with The Bloodline celebrating in the ring.

Zayn's loyalty was called into question on this week's "WWE SmackDown" where Owens warned his longtime friend to be wary of The Bloodline betraying him, and implored Zayn to "strike first" or get burned. Upon being informed of the backstage conversation by Jey, Reigns confronted Zayn at Survivor Series, looking The Honorary Uce in the eye and asking him if he can be trusted inside the WarGames structure. In response, Zayn made it clear that Reigns taking him in as a member of The Bloodline meant "the world to him" and he won't let down his Tribal Chief. After Zayn and Reigns hugged it out, the cameras caught Reigns looking suspicious, which seemed to indicate that Zayn could turn on The Bloodline later in the night.

Fans on social media have praised the Zayn – Bloodline angle as one of the best storylines in modern WWE history, with many expecting the story to culminate at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if Owens would be proven right about Reigns & Co. eventually turning on Zayn.