Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series

Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline.

Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline secure victory in the Men's War Games Match at Survivor Series, Zayn was asked if he's become "the most important member of the Bloodline not named Roman Reigns." In response, a modest Zayn shrugged off the idea of a hierarchy within The Bloodline.

"I don't look at it in terms of a ranking system," Zayn responded. "I actually kind of resent it, to be honest. Not saying I resent you or the question, I'm just saying ... I kind of reject the notion that — outside of Roman, who's the Tribal Chief, Head of the Table, that's extremely hierarchical — I don't particularly care for the rank system. 'Oh, he's a step below him, and he's more important than him.'"

Zayn continued, "It's a unit, it's an act, whatever you want to call it. And everybody is so important, in their role, to the totality of it. Like [Paul Heyman] was saying about the dynamic with how it's been with Jay and I. Or Jimmy and I. And Solo and I. And — we haven't done a ton — but Paul and I. And Roman and I. And those are all individual stories, so I don't think one is more important than the other — outside obviously of Roman for obvious reasons – but I don't like even looking at it through that lens of a ranking order or whatever. It's all part of something that really comes together beautifully when you put it all together. Its part of a totality is how I see it."

Also during the press conference, "The Special Counsel" Paul Heyman lavished praise on Zayn for his performance at Survivor Series, claiming that he never had an ounce of doubt about Zayn's loyalty going into WarGames. The entire post-Survivor Series presser can be viewed here.