The Bloodline Story With Sami Zayn Could Produce Many New Stories Going Forward

Over the last several months, Sami Zayn's involvement with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline has arguably become the hottest storyline in professional wrestling, and one of the most exciting aspects of the story is that there are so many different directions it could go. Zayn has shown how versatile he can be as a performer, and the chemistry between himself and the other members of the Bloodline is off the charts. Additionally, there have been teases about Zayn's former partner and frenemy Kevin Owens becoming involved, though a recent injury might delay that development.

Likely the simplest way to accomplish this involvement is for Owens, who has tried in recent months to convince Zayn that he's been hanging out with the wrong crowd, to finally succeed — possibly due to a Bloodline betrayal — re-building the partnership between the two as a babyface tag team. From there, it wouldn't be a stretch to see Owens and Zayn bring an end to the Usos' record-breaking tag team title reign, perhaps at WrestleMania 39, Owens can return in time. The seeds have already been planted for a reunion between Zayn and Owens, but those plans were reportedly put on hold due to the popularity of the current storyline. While this might be the most likely outcome, however, there are certainly plenty of other directions the Bloodline story could take before all is said and done.