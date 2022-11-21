The Bloodline Story With Sami Zayn Could Produce Many New Stories Going Forward
Over the last several months, Sami Zayn's involvement with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline has arguably become the hottest storyline in professional wrestling, and one of the most exciting aspects of the story is that there are so many different directions it could go. Zayn has shown how versatile he can be as a performer, and the chemistry between himself and the other members of the Bloodline is off the charts. Additionally, there have been teases about Zayn's former partner and frenemy Kevin Owens becoming involved, though a recent injury might delay that development.
Likely the simplest way to accomplish this involvement is for Owens, who has tried in recent months to convince Zayn that he's been hanging out with the wrong crowd, to finally succeed — possibly due to a Bloodline betrayal — re-building the partnership between the two as a babyface tag team. From there, it wouldn't be a stretch to see Owens and Zayn bring an end to the Usos' record-breaking tag team title reign, perhaps at WrestleMania 39, Owens can return in time. The seeds have already been planted for a reunion between Zayn and Owens, but those plans were reportedly put on hold due to the popularity of the current storyline. While this might be the most likely outcome, however, there are certainly plenty of other directions the Bloodline story could take before all is said and done.
Endless Possibilities for Zayn and the Bloodline
Even without considering Owens' injury, there are plenty of non-Owens related paths for this story to potentially traverse. There's only one title on "WWE SmackDown" that isn't currently held by the Bloodline, and it's one that Zayn has won before: the Intercontinental Championship. The World Cup tournament is currently ongoing, and will decide the next challenger to GUNTHER's title, with Zayn as one of the most prominent names in the field. Considering Zayn's current level of popularity, that could be a marquee match-up. Should he win the title from GUNTHER, Zayn would be perfectly positioned to re-ignite his previous feuds with Owens upon his return, if the two just can't seem to stay away from each other.
There's also one more blood relative of the "Tribal Chief" who could potentially become involved with the Bloodline — Ava Raine. Though Raine is currently embroiled in her own faction storyline in "NXT," it remains a possibility that the young talent could work her way up to the main roster in short order. If she did, it would be hard not to involve The Rock's daughter in the storyline that so heavily involves her family. Could she be the one to finally push Zayn out of the group?