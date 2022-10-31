Sami Zayn Treads Carefully Doing This With The Bloodline

Sami Zayn has gotten quite comfortable in his role with The Bloodline, but even he understands that he can't push the envelope too much.

More recently, Zayn has been known to make members of WWE's top faction crack on live TV. This was apparent during the October 28 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when he shared his opinion that Jey wasn't being very "Ucey." Roman Reigns, and The Usos, specifically Jey, struggled to contain their laughter throughout the in-ring segment.

During an interview with BT Sport, Zayn said that he feels fans have taken a liking to those moments because they show the human side of WWE performers.

"People have made a big deal out of that, about the fact that they're seeing little chinks in the armor, but to be honest, I think the reason it's standing out so much is because it just reminds the fans that the performers are really having fun doing this," Zayn said. "I think it's something they sometimes forget that we're enjoying doing this too. There is a real-life chemistry between myself and that family, and we always have gotten along splendidly."

With that said, Zayn knows that overdoing it could be a detriment to the stories that WWE is trying to tell.

"I mean, I'll admit once or twice I'm going out of my way to get them to crack, but generally I think that's something you have to tread cautiously because if you overdo that it becomes you're just not being professional," Zayn said.

Please credit "BT Sport," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.