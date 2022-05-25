Sami Zayn has been parading around wearing The Bloodline shirt at recent WWE live events and TV tapings. Over the past few weeks on SmackDown, Zayn has fought Shinsuke Nakamura on behalf of The Bloodline, with hopes of proving himself to be a “vital asset” in the eyes of Roman Reigns & The Usos.

In the wake of Zayn trying to win the faction’s approval, a fan on social media photoshopped him into a throwback photo of a younger Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso. As seen below, Zayn reacted to the viral photo on Tuesday, noting how the photo was taken when he was an avid fan of The Beatles.

My Sargent Pepper phase.

Jey Uso reacted to the post via Instagram, referring to Zayn as the “Help dawg” of The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Carmella and Tyson Kidd posted their reactions too, as seen below.

Earlier this year, after re-signing with WWE, Sami Zayn revealed he has a level of creative control in his new contract.

“Let me just nip this in the bud, I don’t want to act like I’m booking my own stuff, because I’m not,” Zayn said on the “Out of Character” podcast. “Trust me, I swing a lot, they’ll tell you. I swing a lot and I don’t think I swing a lot of duds but sometimes I swing ideas, there’s ideas – why, I don’t know why – they won’t work and they’ll tell me that won’t work because of X, Y and Z. But a lot of things they’ll take and okay it’s not exactly how I envisioned it but pieces of it get through, like the documentary for example and they, take on a life of their own.

“Even having a little bit of input, I think that’s what’s taken my appreciation and my enjoyment of being here in WWE to another level. I’ll say ‘hey I really wish we could do something like this,’ and then some version of it happens and I’m thrilled, I’m over the moon. What more could you ask for? That’s it. Just to feel like you have a voice and you’re being heard, to actually go out there and do it you feel respected and valued, that’s what really kept me here.”

