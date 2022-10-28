There Could Be A Rank Above 'Honorary Uce' For Sami Zayn

Jey Uso can no longer accuse Sami Zayn of being a pretend Uce.

During the 10/28 "WWE SmackDown" in St. Louis, MO, Zayn was promoted from the rank of "The Honorary Uce" to "Sami Uso" by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, who once again lauded Zayn for playing peacemaker for his family. As Jey continued to butt heads with Zayn, accusing the Canadian of parading around as a member of The Bloodline despite not having any Anoa'i blood in him, a fed-up Reigns delivered his verdict on the situation.

"Here's what we're gonna do – if you can't find your inner Ucey again, I'm gonna do something you ain't gonna like," Reigns told Jey. "I'm going to take that Honorary away [points at Sami's shirt] and I'm going to make him a full-blown Uce."

At this point, Zayn's facial expression said it all.

"If you don't figure this out, we're just gonna change his name," Reigns warned Jey. "We're gonna name him Sami Uso, y'all!"

Once the fans at Enterprise Center broke out a "Sami Uso" chant, Paul Heyman put an end to the segment, hyping Reigns' match against Logan Paul at next Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Shortly before Reigns anointed Zayn as "Sami Uso," Jey refused to shake hands with Zayn, who tried to bury the hatchet with one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, when Zayn insisted that Reigns wanted them to make peace, an irate Jey responded, "I don't give a damn what The Tribal Chief says!"

As Reigns reacted in shock, Jey began to cower a bit as he turned around and faced The Head of the Table. Just then, Zayn tried to calm down the situation, telling Reigns that Jey "hasn't been very Ucey lately." The line forced Reigns to break into a smile. This was followed by Reigns promoting Zayn to a full-blown member of The Bloodline.

Fans on social media are understandably excited about the direction of the ongoing Bloodline storyline, with many speculating that it could end with Reigns turning on Zayn at some point in the future. There's also a theory that Reigns could eventually snap at Jey for refusing to accept Zayn as a member of the family.