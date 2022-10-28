WWE SmackDown Live Coverage - Ronda Rousey Issues Open Challenge, The Brawling Brutes Vs. The Bloodline, We Hear From Roman Reigns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 28, 2022!

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be defending her title in an Open Challenge. Rousey made it clear last week that she isn't seeking approval from fans, but instead wants to prove herself as the best of the best. She has been a force to be reckoned with since dethroning Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules earlier this month, and now two questions remain: who will the answer the call and will they be able to take down "The Baddest Woman On The Planet"?

Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes will be going head to head with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline in a grudge match. Butch and Holland look to seek retribution for their teammate, Sheamus, after The Bloodline launched a surprise attack on him and smashed his arm between a chair following his match with Sikoa last week. Which team will come out on top?

Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde will be taking on Hit Row and a mystery partner of their choosing in trio's action. The two teams have been involved in a bitter feud since Legado debuted on the Blue Brand during the October 7 edition of the show. Last week, Legado vowed to put an end to Hit Row once and for all and short of a partner, B-Fab told Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla she had someone in mind to help them out. Who will this person be?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will also be addressing the WWE Universe ahead of his title defense against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.