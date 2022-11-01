Sami Zayn Opens Up About His Dynamic With The Bloodline

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE, holding both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, held by Roman Reigns, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, held by The Usos. Other members of the faction include real-life brother to The Usos, Solo Sikoa, the Special Council to Reigns, Paul Heyman, and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. Over the past few months, Zayn has joined as an official member and has shown much personality on-screen, bringing out a comedic side of him all while still winning matches. In an interview with "Mirror Sports," Zayn discussed his dynamic with The Bloodline and his thoughts on The Usos.

"I'm trying not to overdo it," Zayn said. "I've known [The Usos] for a very long time ... they get a kick out of me. So that's kind of art imitating life. They're just fun loving guys."

On-screen, Zayn has taken more of a liking to Jimmy Uso and Sikoa rather than Jey Uso. Zayn discussed getting members of The Bloodline to break character and laugh on-screen during WWE programming. "I get asked about this a lot and I've been seeing fans talking about this a lot," Zayn continued. "The idea that these guys are laughing for real and it's not something you ever do and it's never really seen with WWE because we're a very well-produced show so stuff like that often gets cut out.

Zayn continued. "Now, little bits of that are seeping into the show and I think fans are so taken aback by it or curious by it, because they enjoy seeing that little bit a reminder of the fact that the performers aren't so buttoned down," Zayn said. "We're actually enjoying what we're doing. And when they know we're enjoying what we're doing they enjoy it doubly I think."