Solo Sikoa Says The Bloodline Is Doing Something DX Never Did

On the October 10 episode of "WWE Monday Night Raw," D-Generation X celebrated its 25-year anniversary as WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H, joined by Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac, made yet another special return. Over the course of the faction's lifespan, it's often been discussed as one of the greatest stables in all of professional wrestling.

Another faction that is currently staking its claim to said title is The Bloodline, led by "The Head of the Table" and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns is flanked by his cousins — current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso — as well as the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother.

Needless to say, The Bloodline is covered in gold. And speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sikoa touched on their reunion while having his say on which the more dominant faction is and will be when it's all said and done.

"Childhood memories man," Sikoa said. "Growing up watching them as a little kid, it was pretty cool to re-live that moment; the fan inside of me, the kid inside of me."

After mentioning how he used to do their signature "suck it" crotch chop as a kid, the newest member of The Bloodline switched gears a little.

"If you want to be honest man," Sikoa started, "The Bloodline has all the belts. DX, there wasn't a point in time where they had all the belts. That just shows you who's the dominant faction whether it's back then or now. That's my answer."

