Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.

Michaels revealed in an interview with The New York Post that he first remembers seeing the crotch chop being used in the United Kingdom and that it became a bit of an inside joke among the DX members backstage. "The first place I remember seeing it was Sean Waltman, who was then known as 1-2-3 Kid and later X-Pac, doing it over in the UK," said Michaels. "Then all of a sudden, we were doing it as a group, to each other, kind of thinking it was funny." Michaels added that "it was sort of a witty way to tell somebody where they could go or they didn't like your answer to something."

The "Heartbreak Kid" said the stable initially intended to use the crotch chop as a heel taunt against the crowd's favorite stars, hoping to get boos. But then the bit became "amusing" and fans latched onto it, cementing DX as crowd favorites as the WWE's "Attitude Era" took off. "It just got to be so sophomoric and juvenile that it tapped into the inherent smartass in all of us that thinks a lot of stuff in their head — but never actually says it because they want to be cordial or professional or polite," Michaels said. "We just started saying a lot of those things that went through our heads to authority figures and people started to relate to that and found it quite amusing." D-Generation X will soon celebrate its 25th anniversary by reuniting on "Raw," but it remains to be seen if AEW star Billy "Daddy Ass" Gunn will take part.