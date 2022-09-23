Major Update On Next WWE D-Generation X Reunion

D-Generation-X is set to reunite once again.

Marking the group's 25th anniversary, a special appearance of some kind appears to be in order for the upcoming "Monday Night Raw" on October 10, emanating from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As of now, it is unclear as to which members of the notorious stable will be in attendance to celebrate, though it seems like a safe bet that both Triple H and Shawn Michaels will take the stage at the very least.

The group last reunited in 2019 when inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Prior to that, the "Heartbreak Kid" and "The Game" reassembled under the DX banner the year before to face the Undertaker and Kane at WWE's first "Crown Jewel" event in Saudi Arabia — a match that was widely panned by fans.

D-Generation X first convened onscreen in the summer of 1997; the group would not be officially named until October of that year. The first iteration of the stable consisted of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, the late Chyna, and Rick Rude, but it would not be long before Rude left, jumping ship to WCW. They continued on as a trio until Shawn Michaels was forced to step away from the ring in 1998 due to a serious back injury, which kept him out of action for the next four years. In his absence, Triple H recruited Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, and X-Pac into the group, turning DX into a five-piece ensemble for a stretch. DX would eventually dissolve as Triple H's star power rose, and he took on a more serious presentation and approach.

When Michaels made his wrestling comeback in 2002, it seemed as though a reunion was in order then, but Triple H would turn on Michaels and eliminate that possibility. However, it was only a matter of time before they reconciled, and DX reformed as a tag team, consisting only of Michaels and Triple H, in 2006; they remained a unified duo until 2010.