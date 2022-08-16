D-Generation X Biography Delivers Viewership For A&E, But Down In Key Demographic

There's strength in numbers, and D-Generation X brought those numbers in for A&E on Sunday night. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for the evening of 8/14, and the latest edition of "WWE Legends" was watched by 594,000 average viewers, up 1% from last week's episode featuring Lex Luger. However, the key demographic was down — somewhat surprising considering the nostalgic popularity of the Attitude Era, of which DX was a fixture. The episode was watched by 196,000 average viewers aged 18 to 49, down 12% from last week and adding up to a 0.15 P18-49 rating.

In other WWE on A&E ratings news, "WWE Rivals" featured Triple H vs. Mick Foley and was watched by 431,000 average viewers, down 12% from last week's Monday Night Wars feature. Looking at the key demographic, "Rivals" had 170,000 viewers on average, totaling a 0.14 P18-49 rating, down 13% from last week. Meanwhile, "WWE Smack Talk" had around 192,000 average viewers, down 18% in total viewership. Like the other two programs, "Smack Talk" was down in the key demographic with a 17% drop, totaling 65,000 average viewers and receiving a 0.05 P18-49 rating.

The DX episode of "Legends" came in at #24 for cable originals, while "Rivals" ranked four spots behind at #28 and "Smack Talk" came in at #101. In broadcast primetime, "Legends" ranked #50, "Rivals" ranked #57, and "Smack Talk" ranked #132. "Big Brother" on CBS was #1 with a 0.81 P18-49 rating for Sunday, while MLB baseball on ESPN with New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox was #1 for cable on Sunday, coming in with a 0.40 P18-49 rating.