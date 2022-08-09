Even at 64 years old, Lex Luger can still be the “Total Package” when it comes to television ratings. Luger’s “WWE Legends” special on A&E aired on Sunday evening and Wrestlenomics just released the viewership information for that episode, as well as “WWE Rivals” and “WWE Smack Talk.”

The Lex Luger special was watched by 586,000 viewers on average which is a 44% boost from the previous episode that spotlighted Kurt Angle. This week’s “WWE Legends” had an average of 222,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demo, giving the episode a 0.17 P18-49 rating. This gives the “Biography” series its highest demo number since the Bret Hart episode that aired last year in June with 643,000 viewers on average and a 0.27 rating.

“WWE Rivals” saw its highest total viewership numbers ever as it featured WWE vs. WCW and roped in an average of 488,000 viewers, a 35% increase from the week previous. It scored a 0.15 P18-49 in the key 18-49 demo with an average of 196,000 viewers, a 72% boost from last week’s episode.

“WWE Smack Talk” also saw some minor success. Sunday’s episode saw an average of 235,000 viewers, 13% more than the week before. The series was up 1% in the key 18-49 demo with an average of 78,000 viewers and a 0.06 P18-49 rating.

Lex Luger’s “WWE Legends” ranked #13 for cable originals and #38 in broadcast primetime. “WWE Rivals” was #20 for cable originals and #44 for broadcast primetime. “WWE Smack Talk” was #66 in cable originals and #96 in broadcast primetime.

The Lex Luger episode of “WWE Legends” stood out as it was different in tone due to Luger’s troubled past and eventual redemption story. Luger was also the featured guest on this week’s “Smack Talk,” leading to the program’s second most-watched episode. Next week, “WWE Legends” will focus on Degeneration X.

