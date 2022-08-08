Lex Luger is long overdue for a WWE Hall of Fame induction, and if that phone call comes soon for him, “The Total Package” may have something special in store. Luger took part in an interview with “Sports Illustrated” and was asked about his current health situation.

“It’s mind-boggling,” Luger said, who experienced a spinal stroke 15 years ago. “I’m in phenomenal health. Other than my mobility issues from my spinal cord issue, I’m very healthy, and that’s a miracle of God after what I put my body through. I usually use a wheelchair or a walker, but I can walk some.

“I have great mobility; I drive. But you know how your power will go out for a moment during a storm? That can happen to me, and I’m on the floor before I know it. So I take a lot of precautions. I live totally independently, which wasn’t supposed to happen. I don’t look the same because I don’t hit the weights like I used to, but I’m healthy,” he added.

Luger was a special participant at Starrcast weekend as the former World Heavyweight Champion took part in a Four Horsemen reunion panel that included Ric Flair, Barry Windham, Arn Anderson, JJ Dillon, and Tully Blanchard. He has a “WWE Legends” biography set to premiere on A&E this coming weekend, but a Hall of Fame induction may be forthcoming, and Justin Barrasso asked Luger about what he may do if that opportunity does arise.

“I might pop out of the chair for that. I would take that chance if that moment comes. That honor would be the cherry on top of my career.”

It was on a 2021 episode of “Grilling JR” where Jim Ross stated his opinion on Lex Luger potentially getting a Hall Of Fame nod.

“He’s got a hell of a story to tell, so I believe Lex will be in the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in time; that’s just my take on it,” Ross said. Mick Foley also joined Ross in expressing a desire to make Luger be a worthwhile induction.

Luger’s “WWE Legends” episode will air this coming Sunday and follows the previous features of The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, The Bella Twins, and Kurt Angle.

