On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about the illustrious career of former WCW and WWF superstar Lex Luger. During the podcast, Ross discussed the fact that despite being a former WCW World Champion and WWE main eventer, Luger still isn’t a WWE Hall of Famer.

Corey Graves recently spoke up on the matter on an episode of WWE After the Bell saying it’s only a matter of time before Luger gets the induction. Mick Foley also joined the conversation about Luger’s induction and made the case for his old friend to get in.

Having spent decades in WWE as a commentator and Head of Talent Relations, JR said that he believes Luger will eventually get in. Ross also continued his criticism of the WWE Hall of Fame from previous podcasts, mentioning that when Luger does eventually get in, he hopes he gets the right amount of time to speak on his career.

“I believe that Lex Luger will be in the WWE Hall of Fame,” Ross said. “I think it will be a popular decision when it occurs because he will be allowed his two or three minutes he’s allocated, which we’ve talked about before is ridiculous. Don’t induct so damn many people. Have a manageable number of people so that they have the appropriate time using common sense, logic, to tell their story. He’s got a hell of a story to tell so I believe Lex will be in the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in time, that’s just my take on it. I don’t have any insider knowledge or any of that sh**. I think cooler heads will prevail at some point in time and he’ll be inducted. I think the burning of the brides, how he conducted himself on his exit, things like that contributed to him [not getting in].

“If they want to tell stories and they want a visual, Lex is obviously, thank god, still alive. Here’s a guy that will be rolled onto the stage to tell his story, he’s in a wheelchair. If you’re looking for a story, this could be a great story and a story of success because Lex found true happiness in his faith. I think that he’ll be in and I think it will be a great induction, I truly believe that. I think that some old wounds just don’t heal as quickly as others, when you embarrass the company to some degree. Vince put the Warrior in, so I don’t know that Lex did anything more egregious by a long shot than what Warrior did to WWF. It is a no brainer. Vince is smart enough to know, he doesn’t like posthumus inductions. It’s a story, it’s a real story that he didn’t write. Deserving, tenure, I just think there’s a lot of reasons that you would do it but we’ll see.”

Luger, who is the subject of the latest WWE Icons documentary, was believed to be the next Hulk Hogan during his run with WWE, but Vince McMahon eventually changed his mind on those plans. Ross believes that Luger not defeating Yokozuna at SummerSlam ’93 hurt his career.

“The best that never was,” Ross said of Luger’s legacy. “I kind of get that feeling with Lex. Had everything, looks, size, demeanor, athletic ability, all those things but, it never happened.

“There were a lot of errors in booking with Luger. You get him right to the altar and the wedding is off more than once, he got left standing at the altar many many times. I think that affected fans’ confidence in him and some fans are smart enough to know that they didn’t go all the way with him for something believable and realistic, there’s something wrong here. I think that’s where his legacy is: the greatest that never was.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Grilling JR podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.