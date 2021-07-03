The WWE Icons documentary on Lex Luger will not be airing this Sunday as originally scheduled, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

WWE sources have indicated that the debut has been delayed so that it can be supported by a stronger lead-in program. The exact date for the premiere is to be determined.

The documentary looks at the life and career of Luger. It features new interview footage with Luger, Sting, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Bruce Prichard and Jim Cornette. In addition to Luger’s career, the episode covers his legal troubles, addiction and apparently the tragic passing of Miss Elizabeth in 2003.

The WWE Icons docuseries premiered in January and has featured episodes on WWE Hall Of Famers Yokozuna, Rob Van Dam and Beth Phoenix so far. In addition to the documentary on Luger, an episode on “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith is still slated to air.