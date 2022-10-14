Fantasy Booking Who Else WWE Could Bring Into The Bloodline

Few would argue against the idea that, in recent weeks, WWE's most consistently compelling story has been that of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has secured a nearly unprecedented level of dominance over WWE, and he's done it with the help of his cousins — fellow members of the legendary Anoa'i family — Jimmy and Jey Uso, and more recently, their brother, Solo Sikoa. The final member, aside from "the Wise Man" Paul Heyman, is Zayn, who is not a member of the family, but who has been so earnest and persistent in his attempts to join the group that after months of trying, he's finally found himself accepted by Reigns and adopted as "the Honorary Uce."

On a recent episode of "The Wrestling Inc. Podcast," hosts Jimmy Korderas, Justin LaBar, and Jack Farmer spent some time digesting this long-term angle, and came up with several ideas on how it could play out going forward — perhaps the most notable one involving the "elders" that Reigns and the Bloodline have frequently invoked.

"At what point do we not get the higher powers?" LaBar asked. "I look at The Bloodline like the mob. I think of 'Goodfellas,' I think of 'Casino.' At what point do we not get Afa and Sika? ... We just heard recently Solo being introduced to the family, when do we not go to the next level of the family sitting around at the table?"

There would certainly be no shortage of family members to choose from.