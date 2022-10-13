Solo Sikoa Gives First Interview Comments About Joining The Bloodline

Debuting on the main roster is a major milestone for any WWE performer, but when it's in front of a stadium crowd of more than 60,000, the stakes are raised tenfold. Solo Sikoa, the newest member of The Bloodline, experienced exactly that when he made his first appearance on the main roster at WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event last month. "The Street Champion" appeared from under the ring in a black hoodie, causing just enough interference for Roman Reigns to take advantage and retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. On the latest edition of "Cheap Heat," Sikoa shed light on how his debut came together, noting that it was "out of the blue."

"It was just one of those things where, you know, I got the call and, 'this is what we want to do; this is how we want to bring you in,'" Sikoa said. "I would never expect it this way, in front of 60,000 people. Man, it was crazy. I'm still mind-blown."

To add to an already exciting time for the rising star, Sikoa has been able to work with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, his cousin Reigns, and their cohorts Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman since arriving on the main roster.

"I'm in there and I never would I think I'd be able to do this with family but, you know, I'm on the highest and the biggest stage of them all," Sikoa said. "And especially where my family's at in the business, on the top of the mountain, you know, with Big Uce, with Roman Reigns, I'm having a lot of fun. And I'm doing it with blood, so, it doesn't get any better than that. And when I talk about blood, I mean Sami Zayn, too, 'cause he's the Honorary Uce."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.