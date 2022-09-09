Top AEW Star Shouts Out The Bloodline During WWE SmackDown

It's safe to say that MJF acknowledges The Bloodline.

During this week's "SmackDown" in Seattle, WA, The Usos and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn introduced Solo Sikoa to the faction, less than a week after Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After Sikoa explained his actions last Saturday, The Bloodline collectively threw up the "We are the Ones" hand gesture, which led to an irate McIntyre making a run-in to clean house.

Just as The Bloodline did their signature hand gesture, MJF reacted live via Twitter by posting the index finger pointing up emoji, showing his solidarity with WWE's top faction. MJF would follow up the tweet by plugging "AEW Rampage" on TNT.

"#AEWRampage on TNT starts now! @TonyKhan just bonused me for this tweet," MJF wrote.

Over the past year or so, MJF has spoken candidly – both on and off the air – about the ensuing bidding war between WWE and AEW when he becomes a free agent on January 1, 2024. Earlier this week on "AEW Dynamite," MJF referred to Triple H as "the greatest of all time" and "jolly old St. Nick [Khan]" as the "only Khan that matters in professional wrestling" during his promo segment, taking a shot at his boss, AEW President Tony Khan. MJF also made it clear he's using the AEW World Title – which he earned a shot at by winning the Casino Ladder Match – as "a bargaining chip in the bidding war of 2024" before threatening to take AEW's top prize to "a real wrestling company with real fans and real wrestlers" while name-dropping his good friend and mentor, "the American Roller-Code-Ster" Cody Rhodes.

In previous interviews, MJF has mentioned he religiously watches all seven hours of WWE programming each week.