MJF Returns To Dynamite And Plots His Path To AEW World Title Match

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is officially back on Wednesday nights.

"The Salt of the Earth ” appeared in the opening segment of Wednesday night's edition of "Dynamite" in Buffalo, New York. MJF entered the arena wearing a Bills jersey and received a huge ovation. MJF admitted that he "might have said some offensive stuff" the last time he appeared for the company and showed a more babyface side to his character.

He addressed the AEW World Championship picture, saying that he will not be participating in the tournament for the vacant title since he has a chip that grants him the opportunity to have a shot at the championship whenever he wants. An irritated Jon Moxley headed to the ring and told MJF he's "full of crap".

At this point, MJF showed his true colors. He ripped off the jersey he was wearing and trashed the Buffalo Bills. He said the AEW World Title is nothing more than a bargaining chip to him in the "bidding war of 2024" and made a couple of references to WWE, including invoking former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. Moxley, who was in no mood to play around, forced MJF to retreat to the back.

MJF made his shocking return to AEW this past Sunday at All Out. During the Casino Ladder Match, Stokely Hathaway grabbed the poker chip suspended above the ring and handed it off to the masked "joker." Following the main event between CM Punk and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, audio from a phone call with Tony Khan played as the "joker" unmasked to reveal himself to be MJF. He then headed out on stage to make his intentions clear.

Prior to All Out, MJF had been off AEW programming since early June following a promo he cut on Tony Khan and AEW after contract negotiations between the two parties reportedly hit a snag.