Big Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Status

It looks as though another member of the extensive "Bloodline," aka the Anoa'i family, might be heading up to the main roster soon. A new report from PWInsider indicates there has been "a lot of talk" in "NXT" circles lately that Solo Sikoa — cousin of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, and brother of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos — could be arriving on the main roster "as soon as next month."

The rising "NXT" star last competed on television on the August 2, 2022 episode of the show, defeating Von Wagner in a falls count anywhere match. It was reported a week later that Sikoa would be out of action due to a sprained PCL, which would sideline him for an estimated four to six weeks. After the segment on "NXT" wrapped up that saw the initial announcement of the injury, Sikoa took to his Twitter account and assured his fans that he'll be back, adding, "This knee injury ain't nothing!"

When he first signed with WWE, there were discussions of having the Samoan star skip "NXT" altogether, but that isn't how the story of his career began. Sikoa began his pro wrestling journey in 2018 and signed a developmental with WWE in August 2021, with his in-ring debut with the company coming that November. He began chasing the "NXT" North American Championship earlier this year, competing in a five-way ladder match for the belt against Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, and Santos Escobar. Grimes would ultimately go on to become the new North American Champion, but Sikoa continued to chase the title leading up to his recent injury.