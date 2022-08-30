Roman Reigns Comments On Hitting Two-Year Milestone As WWE Universal Champion

It was two years ago today that Roman Reigns defeated both Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship for the second time. It hasn't left his side since, with Reigns defending the championship 23 times while also unifying the title with the WWE Championship to create the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania 38.

Now officially two years into his reign, the gravity of the anniversary is not lost on Reigns. Responding to a tweet by WWE celebrating the special day, the champ shared his thoughts on his accomplishment.

"A run like never before," Reigns tweeted. "Success in every single measure and in every category. This is what the top of the mountain looks like so acknowledge and appreciate it."

During the course of his historic reign, the "Tribal Chief" has defeated Jey Uso, Daniel Bryan (now AEW star Bryan Danielson), Kevin Owens, Edge, Cesaro (now AEW star Claudio Castagnoli), Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, Matt Riddle, and Brock Lesnar. During this time, Reigns has also not been pinned or submitted, with his last non-DQ loss coming against Baron Corbin at WWE TLC in December 2019.

The anniversary of Reigns' historic run comes as his possession of the two title belts may be in the most danger it's ever seen before. He's scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, taking on Drew McIntyre.