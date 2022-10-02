Sami Zayn Insists That There's No Beef Between Him And Fellow WWE Superstar

An unfortunate truth in life is that sometimes families fight. The chances go way up if your family also happens to be involved in professional wrestling. Just ask the Harts, the Flairs, the Guerreros, and most recently, the Mysterios. But when you ask Sami Zayn about friction among The Bloodline, the "Honorary Uce" would say that you're stirring the pot for no reason. In fact, that's basically what he said to the WWE on Fox Twitter account.

On this week's edition of "Smackdown," Zayn teamed with Solo Sikoa in a winning effort against Ricochet and Madcap Moss. But when the former WWE Intercontinental Champion tried to enter The Bloodline's locker room, he was stopped by Jey Uso. The "Right Hand Man to the Tribal Chief" accused Zayn of aligning with the group under false pretenses. While things didn't come to blows, there was certainly tension between "Main Event Jey" and the "Great Liberator." That's what prompted @WWEonFOX to ask its followers if they were "#TeamSami or #TeamJey?"

In an effort to show a united front, Zayn took to Twitter and spoke out against the idea that a schism could possibly be in The Bloodline's future. He replied to the tweet by saying, "Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying to create a divide!"

While the mess is primarily coming from Jey Uso, the rest of the Anoa'i family has embraced Zayn. In the case of Roman Reigns, we mean that literally. However, both Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have expressed their fondness for the "Honorary Uce" as well. Their dad, Rikishi, has even gotten involved. So as far as we're concerned, Zayn is part of the family. After all, if Wikipedia says it, it's gotta be true.