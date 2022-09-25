Sami Zayn's Wikipedia Briefly Altered To Reference SmackDown Storyline

Wrestling has more than one royal family.

Sami Zayn's official acknowledgment as a member of The Bloodline on a recent episode of WWE Smackdown has left many fans joyous for the "Master Strategist." Some fans have even viewed Zayn's honorary membership as a reason to comedically modify the "SmackDown" star's Wikipedia, which is exactly what happened on Sunday morning.

On September 25th, a Wikipedia user by the name of Lone Lim changed Zayn's birthname, which is Rami Sebei, to include the additional surname of Anoa'i. This was, of course, a reference to Zayn's status as the "Honorary Uce," with Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa all belonging to the widely-respected Anoa'i Family Dynasty. The Wikipedia edit also changed Zayn's heritage, briefly clarifying him as a "Canadian-Samoan" before being ultimately deemed vandalism and being reverted back to normal.

Zayn's relation to The Bloodline began earlier this year when he asked Reigns and The Usos for help during his feud with Drew Mcintyre last April. Since then, the relationship between Zayn and The Bloodline has grown, with Zayn and the recently debuted Sola Sikoa slowly becoming a secondary tag team for the faction.

Furthermore, this comedic relationship between Zayn and the Anoa'i family has not only been an on-screen storyline but has also spawned plenty of jokes and references on social media. Most recently, Zayn has frequently tweeted at Rikishi as if he was an additional son of his alongside Sikoa and The Usos. The "Honorary Uce" even called Rikishi "pops" in response to a picture that happened to exclude him as The Bloodline.