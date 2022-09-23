Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn was officially welcomed to The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.

Zayn initially apologized for cutting the music before showing his appreciation to Reigns & Co. for treating him like family.

"I know I'm not technically blood, but the way you guys have taken me in as a family of late, I wanted to show my gratitude," Zayn told The Bloodline. "I also wanted to publicly acknowledge The Tribal Chief."

In response, Reigns began laughing in disbelief amid loud chants of "Sami" at the Vivint Arena.

"I like you, Sami," Reigns said. "But what are you talking about right now? Why are you even saying anything right now? Why are you tagging along, what do you want?"

Reigns then wondered why Zayn was walking around in a Bloodline shirt, before ordering Zayn to remove the shirt. As Zayn continued to look perplexed, Reigns doubled down on his demand.

"I'm not going to tell you again, take our shirt off, now!"

Zayn then apologized for "disrespecting the Wiseman" the previous week and for anything else he may have done to upset Reigns & The Bloodline. However, Reigns and Jey Uso continued to yell at Zayn, asking him to remove his shirt.

Once Zayn finally removed his shirt, Reigns had a surprise in store for The Honorary Uce.

"You're never going to wear that [shirt] again because I got you a new one," Reigns told Zayn before tossing a shirt containing the text "SZ: Honorary Uce" to Zayn.

An elated Zayn wore his new shirt, following which Reigns asked him if he had anything to say.

"Yes, I acknowledge you, Tribal Chief," Zayn said before embracing Reigns for a hug.

While Reigns was initially reluctant to hug Zayn back, he eventually gave in.

Even as the rest of the Bloodline celebrated, Jey Uso was not happy in the least, as WWE continued to sow the seeds for an eventual rift within the stable.