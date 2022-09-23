WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (09/23) - Roman Reigns Returns, Undisputed Tag Team Title Match, Braun Strowman Makes In-Ring Return

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 23, 2022, coming to you live from Salt Lake City, Utah!

"The Head of the Table" Roman Reigns makes his return to "SmackDown" as he is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his match with Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5. The opening of last week's show saw Paul announce a press conference for the following day, during which he officially challenged Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. What will Reigns have to say?

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos, will be putting their titles on the line as they face off against the number one contenders, Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. The Brawling Brutes earned their spot last week after beating Hit Row, Imperium and New Day in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contender's Match. Will fans see new champions tonight, or will The Usos continue to dominate?

Speaking of the Brawling Brutes, leader Sheamus will challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther for his title. The two have had significant issues between them over the past few months, coming to a head after the two faced off in an acclaimed match at Clash At The Castle earlier this month. While Sheamus may have come up short, fans have been clamoring to see a re-match between the pair. Will he be able to score the win tonight?

"The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman will be participating in his first match since making his return to the company as he takes on Alpha Academy's Otis in what promises to be a hard-hitting bout. Strowman shocked the world when he made his return on the September 5 edition of "Raw" amidst a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match, during which he shoulder tackled Otis through the barricade. Since then, Alpha Academy has had their sights set on exacting their revenge on him. Will Otis be able to conquer the 6'8" giant?