Braun Strowman Makes Emphatic Return On WWE Raw

The rumors of Braun Strowman's WWE return were indeed true.

On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," the Monster Among Men showed up midway through a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the #1 contender for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Titles, laying waste to all eight men in the match before posing for the fans. During the beatdown, Strowman also did his signature sprint around the ring before shoulder tackling Otis through the barricade and power slamming Angelo Dawkins through the announce desk.

The segment ended with Strowman beating up a bunch of security members, who ran down to the ring to try and end his carnage. Strowman received a loud ovation for his return, eliciting chants such as "Welcome Back!" and "Get These Hands" from fans in Kansas City, MO.

While it's unknown if Strowman will be a babyface or heel character on the red brand, he appeared to play to the crowd at one point, indicating that he will be on the heel side of the roster.

The former WWE Universal Champion was released by the Vince McMahon regime on June 2, 2021, as part of the company's budget cuts. The chatter of his return picked up once Paul "Triple H" Levesque took charge of WWE's Talent Relations and Creative departments in July. Since Triple H has assumed those roles, others such as Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano have also returned to the company.

UPDATE: Strowman appeared in a backstage interview later on the show to announce he will be on "WWE SmackDown" later this week.