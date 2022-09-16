WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (09/16) - Fatal Four-Way #1 Contenders Match, Logan Paul To Address The WWE Universe

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on September 16, 2022!

A fatal four-way match to determine who the new number one contenders will be for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be held, featuring New Day, The Brawling Brutes, Hit Row and Imperium. The match was originally slated to take place on the September 5 edition of "Raw", but was cut short after Braun Strowman made his surprise return to the company and took out all of the competitors in the match.

The WWE Universe will be hearing from Logan Paul tonight. As previously noted, Paul had recently stated that he had a desire to wrestle Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with reports then surfacing that the two will go head to head in the main event of the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

Grand Slam Women's Champion Bayley will be taking on former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Raquel Rodriguez. This will be Bayley's first match on "SmackDown" in over a year since making her highly anticipated return from injury at Summerslam in July along with fellow Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The last match she wrestled for the Blue Brand was a mixed tag team match, in which she teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on Bianca Belair and Cesaro.

"The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn also looks to score a win over "The One and Only" Ricochet in his effort to prove himself to the rest of The Bloodline.