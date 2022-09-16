Huge Update On WWE's Plan For Logan Paul And Roman Reigns

Plans for Logan Paul on WWE TV appear to be much bigger than fans anticipated. Paul has been taking aim at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of late and is scheduled to appear on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown" to address what's next for him. It looks like we already have an answer.

PWInsider reports that the plan is for Reigns to have a match with Paul at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5. Furthermore, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE is set to hold a press conference in Las Vegas on September 17 to formally announce the Crown Jewel main event between Reigns and Paul.

Paul has impressed many with his in-ring work. The popular YouTube star teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. Paul then turned his attention to Miz, who attacked him after their victory over The Mysterios.

At SummerSlam, Paul was impressive once again. He hit Miz with a splash from the top rope onto the announce table during their match. Paul pinned Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Reigns has been positioned as WWE's top superstar. He has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 700 days and the WWE Championship for over 150 days. He's fresh off a successful title defense over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle thanks to some assistance from Solo Sikoa.

During his current run, many have said that Reigns is running out of challengers to face. Paul would be a fresh face to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.