Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star

Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match.

Reigns got wind of Paul's words and responded by writing, "I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I'm gone you run your mouth?!. Wiseman, [Paul Heyman], handle him." Being the dedicated servant he is, Heyman promised Reigns that he would " indeed bestow upon Logan Paul the wisdom he so desperately lacks." "My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED!" he added.

Since then, Paul has taken back to social media and asked for clarification on what Heyman's intentions are from here. "Exactly how do you plan on handling me?" he wrote. Though Heyman and Reigns have yet to reveal their plans for Paul, the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque jumped into the social media conversation to remind the men about where to settle their differences. "...It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to 'handle' their issues with one another ... consider this an invite for SmackDown tomorrow night!" Triple H wrote.

Will we see an actual feud between Paul and Reigns? Roman is coming off a major victory against Drew McIntyre at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, thanks in large part to his real-life cousin, Solo Sikoa. As for Paul, he was last seen on WWE television when he defeated The Miz at SummerSlam this past July, with reports at the time saying the 27-year-old would not be returning "anytime soon" as he turns his attention to boxing for now.