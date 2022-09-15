Paul Heyman Vows To Bestow Wisdom On Top WWE Star Who Called Out Roman Reigns

Earlier this week, Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," and after the conversation was over, the popular YouTube star ended up calling out the "Tribal Chief."

"You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win," Paul said.

In response, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion demanded that Paul Heyman handle the situation, which the Special Counsel is now getting on with.

Heyman took to Twitter to say, "@WWERomanReigns. I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks. My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED!"

He didn't go into further details on how he is dealing with the situation and whether some form of interaction is set to happen between Paul and Reigns. Neither Heyman nor Paul have been on WWE television since SummerSlam, when Heyman was sent crashing through the announce table via an F5 from Brock Lesnar. However, Heyman has been backstage at all "WWE SmackDown" shows.

Meanwhile, Paul competed in his second-ever WWE match at SummerSlam, securing a victory against his former tag team partner, The Miz. He is signed to an official WWE contract, but only works limited dates due to his other commitments. It is unknown when he will return, although a match against the "Tribal Chief" is clearly something he has his eyes on.

Reigns last competed in the ring on September 3 at WWE's Clash At The Castle, where he defeated Drew McIntyre, and he is not expected to be in action at WWE's next premium live event, Extreme Rules.

