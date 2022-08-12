Is Roman Reigns Vs. Karrion Kross Expected For WWE Extreme Rules?

Tick tock. That's all Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might be hearing in his ears right now following Karrion Kross' shocking return to WWE last Friday on "WWE SmackDown." Kross, along with his valet and real-life wife Scarlett, appeared in the final segment of the show involving Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos, Reigns, and the number one contender for the World Championship, Drew McIntyre. As Kross' theme music played, Scarlett appeared at the top of the stage, but out of nowhere, Kross blindsided McIntyre with an assault from behind on the floor. Once the Scottish-born star was taken care of, Scarlett walked towards the ring apron and placed an hourglass on it, turning it upside down as the sand began to fall in front of Reigns and the Usos, who stood perplexed in the middle of the ring.

Could Kross ultimately be the man to remove Reigns from his place at the head of the WWE table? Well, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, he won't get an opportunity to try it at the forthcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event, as the long-time reporter has disclosed that Reigns vs. McIntyre is still the match penciled in for that show, despite Kross seemingly being inserted into the main event picture.

But what about after that event?