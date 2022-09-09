Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.

Some fans had speculated that Reigns' special counsel could have made his return at WWE's Clash At The Castle event to accompany the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for his match against Drew McIntyre, but that was not the case. Despite the fact he did not appear on television, Heyman was in Wales, as a photo of him, Bret Hart, and Michael P.S. Hayes going through the match with Reigns surfaced online.

Heyman has been working with Reigns since the August 28, 2020 episode of "WWE SmackDown" when he appeared in a backstage segment with "The Tribal Chief." While he did return to working with Lesnar for a brief period after "The Conqueror" won the WWE Championship at WWE's Day 1 in January, he quickly went back to Reigns at the Royal Rumble, helping Reigns attack Lesnar by handing him the WWE Championship belt. It's unclear at present when Reigns will next defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, or if Heyman will be back by his side by then.