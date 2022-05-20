Nobody knows greatness better than Paul Heyman. The notorious promoter and businessman has served as the manager for a record six world champions, including Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, the Big Show, Rob Van Dam, CM Punk (who popularized the term “Paul Heyman Guy”) and Roman Reigns, who has held the WWE Universal Championship for almost two years and who became a double champion by defeating Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania 38.

Heyman, who serves as Reigns’ self-proclaimed “special counsel,” recently spoke with James Stewart of the 98.5 Sports Hub’s “Wrestling Inside The Ropes” show and delved into what makes someone a great superstar, much like his client, the Tribal Chief.

“It’s everything,” Heyman explained. “In today’s climate, with the expectation of the audience higher than it ever has been, with high definition cameras zooming in on you from every conceivable angle on television, you have to be good at everything. You have to have charisma. You have to be an athlete. You have to be a performer. You have to be a showman or a show-woman. You have to be able to talk. You have to be able to communicate in that talking.

“You have to be able to communicate intimately with each and every single individual in the audience, and also with the audience en masse. You have to have a lot of luck on your side. You have to be in the right place at the right time, with the right opponent and the right story to tell. There are some great athletes that never got out of college basketball because they just didn’t get noticed in the draft … There are great boxers that never got a title match. So it takes everything, and you have to get yourself noticed, and you have to then get yourself accepted by the audience. It’s why Roman Reigns starts every day with ‘Acknowledge me.’ Because he worked so hard for that acknowledgment. And that’s what it takes.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside The Ropes with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts