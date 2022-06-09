Paul Heyman took to Twitter today to “(Dis)Respectfully” answer WWE’s recent question about Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The official WWE Twitter account asked “Who Can Dethrone Roman Reigns?” and Heyman answered “No one!”

Heyman is technically correct. Roman Reigns has not defended his title on WWE TV or on WWE premium live events against anyone since unifying his WWE Universal Championship with Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Reigns has defeated Drew McIntyre on numerous WWE Live events, but those usually do not exist in the televised storylines in WWE.

It is now being reported that Reigns will likely not defend his title until WWE SummerSlam on July 31st, 114-days since unifying both top titles at WrestleMania. Simply put, Heyman is correct because Reigns cannot lose a title belt that he never defends in any meaningful way.

Reigns is concurrently the WWE Champion and the WWE Universal Champion. He has been WWE Universal Champion since August 30th, 2020, and has held the title for 645 days, the longest in the title’s history. On April 3rd, Reigns added the WWE Championship to his collection, defeating Brock Lesnar and unifying the two titles.

Along with not defending the title on television, Reigns himself hasn’t even wrestled on WWE TV since May 8th, when he teamed with Jimmy & Jey Uso to defeat Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton & Riddle at WrestleMania Backlash. Reigns recently signed a new contract with WWE that was reported to involve the “Head of the Table” working fewer televised dates, and possibly eliminating WWE live events from his schedule completely.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]