Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might have worked his last-ever WWE live event match at last night’s Sunday Stunner live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

After defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event, “The Tribal Chief” gave his customary post-event speech thanking fans in attendance. Reigns ended the speech by stating that he might be done with WWE live events.

“From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of ya’ll,” Roman Reigns said. “I obviously had the Internet talking last week or the week before that. I’m not going to be doing too many live events like these, on Sundays, going forward. So, this could be my last one.”

Reigns is not advertised for next month’s Hell in a Cell, or for any of the upcoming live events and TV tapings until Money in the Bank on July 2. Thereafter, he’s advertised for the July 22 SmackDown in Boston, and the July 25 RAW at Madison Square Garden. Both those shows lead up to SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville. Reigns has also been announced for the August 19 SmackDown in Montreal, the final show he’s been advertised for prior to the September 3 Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. It should be noted that WWE could always add Reigns to more TV dates in the lead-up to the three big stadium shows through July – September. As noted, Reigns is rumored to wrestle Riddle, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre at those three stadium shows.

Reigns reportedly signed a new WWE contract recently to allow for him to work fewer dates going forward.

As noted earlier, another Sunday Stunner live event was held at Fort Wayne, Indiana featuring the RAW roster. You can click here for results from that show.

Roman reigns speech at #WWECedarRapids #wwe #RomanReigns part 2. Roman said that it could be his last live event ( credit- calvinpfab/insta) pic.twitter.com/9GdgleGtGQ — Roman'sstans (@Christi01092003) May 23, 2022

