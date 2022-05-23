WWE held its Sunday Stunner show in Fort Wayne, Indiana with the “Raw” roster.

In the main event, Bianca Belair retained the “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

The show also featured Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, The Judgement Day, and Bobby Lashley.

Below are the results, courtesy of WrestleZone: 

* Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

* WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali

* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos by DQ after Omos used a chair. Lashley put Omos through a table after the match.

* Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley defeated AJ Styles & Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day tries to continue attacking afterward but AJ & Liv get the upper hand to stand tall

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

*”Raw” Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka

 

