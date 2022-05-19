It has been a week of Edge hinting at potential new members of Judgement Day, the Rated-R Superstar’s brand new stable with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Yesterday Edge posted a photo on Instagram featuring RAW star Tomasso Ciampa, and he has followed up today with another tease, this time involving a retired WWE star.

Early Thursday afternoon, Edge took to Twitter and posted a photo of Paige, the former WWE Divas Champion who has not been seen on WWE programming in quite some time. Paige then retweeted the post shortly thereafter.

A second-generation wrestler and the subject of the film Fighting with My Family, Paige wrestled for WWE from 2012 to 2018 between WWE NXT, Raw, and Smackdown, before being forced to retire due to a neck injury, similar to the injury that caused Edge to initially retire in 2011. She would continue to be an onscreen presence as Smackdown general manager in 2018 and manager of Asuka and Kairi Sane in 2019.

Edge’s tease of Paige joining Judgement Day comes only a month before Paige’s contract is set to expire with WWE. Last year, Paige clarified her WWE contract length after reports that she would be signed to WWE through 2023. To date, there has been no word on whether Paige’s contract has been renewed. Despite her retirement, she has expressed a desire to make a comeback to wrestling down the road should she be cleared to compete.

The teases of Paige and Tomasso Ciampa joining Judgement Day come after a report emerged earlier this week suggesting former WWE NXT 2.0 star Harland was pitched by Edge to join the group. The move was in the process of being approved when Harland was released from WWE at the end of April. Edge’s teases suggest there will be at least one more new member to join Judgment Day before all is said and done.

